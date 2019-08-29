Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign trade gap in July dropped to almost half the figure from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 28.

The country's foreign trade deficit totaled $3.2 billion last month, down from $6 billion in July 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Turkish exports rose 7.8% year-on-year to hit $15.2 billion, while imports totaled $18.4 billion, falling 8.5% during the same period.