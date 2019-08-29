Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

  • August 29 2019 10:34:41

Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Turkey's foreign trade gap in July dropped to almost half the figure from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 28.

The country's foreign trade deficit totaled $3.2 billion last month, down from $6 billion in July 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Turkish exports rose 7.8% year-on-year to hit $15.2 billion, while imports totaled $18.4 billion, falling 8.5% during the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets

    Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets

  2. Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

    Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

  3. Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

    Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

  4. Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

    Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

  5. New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan

    New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan
Recommended
Exports of Aegeans first technopark hit $60M

Exports of Aegean's first technopark hit $60M
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Tourism revenues from ‘European Turks’ at $3.7 bln

Tourism revenues from ‘European Turks’ at $3.7 bln
Turkey, Mexico begin free trade deal talks: Trade body

Turkey, Mexico begin free trade deal talks: Trade body
A Much-Needed Window of Opportunity for Central Bank Policy: Analysis

A Much-Needed Window of Opportunity for Central Bank Policy: Analysis

Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year
WORLD UKs Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

UK's Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked fury among pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit by forcing the suspension of parliament weeks before Britain's EU departure date.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Turkey's foreign trade gap in July dropped to almost half the figure from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Greek football club AEK Athens on Thursday in the second leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.     