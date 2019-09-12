Foreign Ministry to appoint new ambassadors

  • September 12 2019 12:09:02

Foreign Ministry to appoint new ambassadors

Sevil Erkuş – ANKARA
Egemen Bağış, Turkey’s former minister for EU affairs and later a chief negotiator for EU accession, will be appointed as the country’s ambassador to Prague, a Turkish official has told Hürriyet Daily News. Bağış was a close aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when he was prime minister. 

 The ministry also will appoint envoys to several other capitals including Hasan Ulusoy to Brussels, Aylin Sekizkök to Sofia, Mustafa Özcan to Minsk, Togan Oral to Ashkhabad, Hasan Sekizkök to Skopje, Demet Şekercioğlu to Colombo, Mahinur Özdemir to Algiers, Haldun Tekneci to Hanoi, Fatma Pihava Ünlü to San Jose, Orhan Işık to Laos, Kaya Bakkalbaşı to Madagascar, Gülcan Akoğuz to Santiago, İnan Özyıldız to Tallinn, Mustafa Osman Turan to Dhaka, İsmail Aramaz to Amman, Erkan Aytun to Guatemala City and Yeşim Kebapçıoğlu to Santa Domingo.

