Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

  • October 30 2019 13:01:13

Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

ÇANAKKALE
Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

Ann Abel, a travel columnist for the renowned U.S.-based Forbes magazine, has recently penned an article on one of Turkey’s attraction spots, Bozcaada, dubbing it as a “secret Aegean island paradise.”

“All that is reason to visit—and something you can’t find on most Aegean islands — but two major draws are wine (which I’ll come back to) and rich history,” Abel’s opinion peace read.

In her column, Abel stressed on Bozcaada’s natural heritages as well as cultural ones.

“Graves on the island date from 3,000 BC. Over the centuries, it was occupied by Pelasgians, Phoenicians, Athenians, Greeks, Persians, Alexander the Great, Byzantines, Genoese, Venetians and Ottomans,” she wrote.

“The most significant chapter came when the island, then known as Tenedos, was mentioned several times in The Iliad. It’s just a short distance from Troy, as in the Trojan War,” she added.

Putting emphasis on the abundant history of Bozcaada dating back to the Trojan War, Abel said the newly opened archaeological museum makes the resort town more “appealing for history lovers.”

Abel also underlined that Bozcaada is an attraction spot such that about 1.5 million tourists have visited the town last season.

“There are the colorful taverns in the town center, the vineyards over much of the countryside, and the gorgeous beaches rimmed with mosaics of blue. The water is cold but mesmerizing to gaze at. There’s a large, well-preserved castle to visit, an appealing marina and many nice places to eat,” she said.

“Social life unfolds on the streets. People spend hours drinking tea or maybe wine,” she added.

The travel columnist also described Turkish people as “the most hospitable people on this planet.”

Abel had previously penned two more Turkish resort towns, Muğla’s Bodrum and İzmir’s Alaçatı.

Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

 

Çanakkale,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  2. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

  3. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

    US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Recommended
Game of Thrones prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed

'Game of Thrones' prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed    
Linda Hamiltons existential crisis about return to Terminator franchise

Linda Hamilton's existential crisis about return to 'Terminator' franchise
Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit

Turkish film director to receive Italian Order of Merit
Monumental tomb inscription found in Parion

Monumental tomb inscription found in Parion
Fishing plastic ghost nets out of the Baltic

Fishing plastic 'ghost nets' out of the Baltic
The streaming wars first victim, your wallet

The streaming war's first victim, your wallet  
WORLD Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Turkey will open a consulate in Japan's Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country, under a presidential decree.
ECONOMY Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

One of Turkey's premier technology events, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, started in Istanbul on Oct. 30.
SPORTS Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeats Serbia's Crvena Zvezda