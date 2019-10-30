Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

ÇANAKKALE

Ann Abel, a travel columnist for the renowned U.S.-based Forbes magazine, has recently penned an article on one of Turkey’s attraction spots, Bozcaada, dubbing it as a “secret Aegean island paradise.”

“All that is reason to visit—and something you can’t find on most Aegean islands — but two major draws are wine (which I’ll come back to) and rich history,” Abel’s opinion peace read.

In her column, Abel stressed on Bozcaada’s natural heritages as well as cultural ones.

“Graves on the island date from 3,000 BC. Over the centuries, it was occupied by Pelasgians, Phoenicians, Athenians, Greeks, Persians, Alexander the Great, Byzantines, Genoese, Venetians and Ottomans,” she wrote.

“The most significant chapter came when the island, then known as Tenedos, was mentioned several times in The Iliad. It’s just a short distance from Troy, as in the Trojan War,” she added.

Putting emphasis on the abundant history of Bozcaada dating back to the Trojan War, Abel said the newly opened archaeological museum makes the resort town more “appealing for history lovers.”

Abel also underlined that Bozcaada is an attraction spot such that about 1.5 million tourists have visited the town last season.

“There are the colorful taverns in the town center, the vineyards over much of the countryside, and the gorgeous beaches rimmed with mosaics of blue. The water is cold but mesmerizing to gaze at. There’s a large, well-preserved castle to visit, an appealing marina and many nice places to eat,” she said.

“Social life unfolds on the streets. People spend hours drinking tea or maybe wine,” she added.

The travel columnist also described Turkish people as “the most hospitable people on this planet.”

Abel had previously penned two more Turkish resort towns, Muğla’s Bodrum and İzmir’s Alaçatı.