FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza

  • November 26 2019 10:40:26

JEDDAH/ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Nov. 25 hailed Palestinians who march for freedom on the streets of Gaza and those who resist the occupation of Jerusalem.

“I hail all; from little children who march on the streets of Gaza for freedom and honor, to men and women who resist the occupation of Jerusalem, and to brave men and women who are against the racist and inhumane isolation of Palestinians,” Çavuşoğlu told a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"We hear your voice, hundreds of millions of Muslims are with you," he said.

Listing the achievements of the OIC, the top diplomat said, an emergency U.N. General Assembly session was convened for the protection of Jerusalem’s status and rights of Palestinians.

“It is our organization’s duty to defend the honor and rights of all Muslim nations, minorities and communities, including the people of Rakhine [State in Myanmar], Kashmir, Uighurs, Turkish Cypriots, Turkish minorities in Western Thrace, and Muslims in Northern America and Europe,” he added.

He said Turkey, as an active member of the bloc, was leading these fights and raising its voice against Islamophobia.

“Despite our differences, we have achieved unity in action,” he said.

Turkey took over term presidency of the OIC from Egypt in April 2016 and handed it to Saudi Arabia in May 2019.

