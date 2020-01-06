FM Çavuşoğlu says killing of Soleimani 'serious risk for peace'

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad poses “a serious risk to peace in the region”, the Turkish foreign minister said on Jan. 6.

“The killing of Soleimani is a serious risk for peace in the region,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told media representatives at the Directorate for EU Affairs in the capital Ankara.

“We will work with other countries to reduce tensions between the U.S. and Iran,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Çavuşoğlu conveyed that, with this intent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made phone calls to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He will also speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Turkey on Jan. 8, Çavuşoğlu said: "Mr. president and Putin will

address these issues personally. We all have a common concern that Iraq should not turn into a conflict zone for other countries."

Also speaking about the conflict in Libya, Çavuşoğlu said: "There will be no end to war in Libya if we do not stop it."

Turkey's parliament last week passed a motion allowing the deployment of troops in Libya for one year in order to respond to threats from illegitimate armed groups and other terror groups targeting both countries' national interests.

The resolution also aims to provide security in Libya in the face of any possible mass migration and to provide Libyans with humanitarian aid. Turkish forces will be able to launch an "operation and [military] intervention" to protect Turkey's interests and prevent future irreparable situations.

Ankara opposes mercenaries in Libya

Çavuşoğlu, during a separate news conference on Jan. 6, said that Ankara opposes mercenaries coming to Libya as they will deter efforts to maintain peace and stability.

"We are against mercenaries coming to Libya. We think mercenaries cannot bring peace and stability,” Çavuşoğlu told a joint news conference with South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Awut Deng Acuil, following their bilateral meeting in the capital Ankara.

“However, our aim is to establish a cease-fire as soon as possible and to contribute to the revival of the political process and to accelerate it,” Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the only means of solution is a political one.

He also emphasized that Turkey supports the dialogue between Sudan and South Sudan where they went through a similar process.