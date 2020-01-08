Flights resume at Sabiha Gökçen Airport after plane skid off

  • January 08 2020 10:08:10

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Regular flight operations resumed on Jan. 8 at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a hours-long suspension a day earlier.

Flights began as of early on Jan. 8 as scheduled, at 6 a.m. local time (0300GMT).

At 6.30 a.m. local time (0330GMT), a plane from Dalaman Airport in Turkey’s western Muğla province landed at Sabiha Gökçen.

A Pegasus Airlines plane arriving from the UAE's Sharjah International Airport skid off the runway in Sabiha Gökçen Airport on Jan. 7.

All 164 passengers on the plane were evacuated safely and there were no injuries, according to the Istanbul Governor's Office.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines redirected its Sabiha Gökçen-bound five flights to Istanbul Airport and one to Ankara.

The airport suspended flights for a short time following the incident.      

