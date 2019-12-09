Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

  • December 09 2019 11:32:06

Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

ISTANBUL
Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

The water level of Lake Beyşehir, Turkey’s largest freshwater lake, has decreased from 26 meters of depth to six meters due to wrong fish production policies, according to Adil Bayındır, mayor of the Beyşehir district of the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

Bayındır said that the number of flesh-eating fish called Sudak multiplied by reducing the number of plant-eating fish, as a result of this, making grass appear at the bottom of the lake.

“For example, if the lake has a depth of five meters, three-meter-long grass appeared. The materials coming from the mountains, alluvial and the grass at the bottom of the lake created a filling. Alluvial fillings occurred. The deep edge of Lake Beyşehir, which had a depth of 26 meters before, has now fallen to about five-six meters,” Bayındır said.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has denied the claims that wrong fish production caused a decrease in the water level at Lake Beyşehir.

The ministry stressed that flesh-eating fish is not produced in the lake.

“It is thought that the decrease in water level [at Lake Beyşehir] is caused by the decrease in rainfall and the withdrawal of water from the lake for use,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lake Beyşehir and its surroundings have been declared as a national park in 1993 and taken under protection.

The National Park covers an area of 86,855 hectares.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

    A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

  2. Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

    Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

  3. Turkey marks progress in human development

    Turkey marks progress in human development

  4. Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

    Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

  5. Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy

    Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy
Recommended
Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep
74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

74 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained
3 mayors in eastern Turkey detained over terror links

3 mayors in eastern Turkey detained over terror links
Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey
Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east

Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east
WORLD Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 8 visited a Turkish Cypriot family’s house in London as part of the election campaign.
ECONOMY Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a surplus of $1.6 billion in October, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Dec. 9.
SPORTS Turkeys Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkey's Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkish runner Yasemin Can bagged the gold medal in European Cross Country Championships held in Portugal.