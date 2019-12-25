Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

  • December 25 2019 12:58:00

Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

ADANA - Demirören News Agency
Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

An entire neighborhood and tens of streets and avenues have been flooded during the unremitting rainfall which started in the southern province of Adana in the evening on Dec. 23.

Levent neighborhood, which houses the U.S. Consulate, was the place most affected by the flash floods. Nearly all the buildings and vehicles in the neighborhood of the Yüreğir district were damaged by floodwater.

“All public institutions are operating. The meteorology service predicts that rainfall will continue. We are at the crisis management center, and all the public institutions are working hard to prevent any suffering of the citizens,” said Adana Gov. Mahmut Demirtaş on Dec. 24.

Demirtaş said that based on official figures, since Dec. 22 alone four central districts of Adana received around 250 kilograms per square meter (0.356 pounds per square inch, or psi) of precipitation.

"This is the biggest disaster we've faced in recent years," he said. He added that three crisis centers and commissions were put together to make quick decisions during crises.

He said damage to both housing and agriculture from the torrential rains is being assessed.

Schools were suspended for two days, and rescue teams are being dispatched to save stranded people, he added.

A bridge over a stream connected to the River Seyhan, which runs close to the Yüreğir state hospital, was closed for security reasons. The nearby Kozan Avenue, which is adjacent to a major irrigation channel, was also flooded and closed to traffic.

On Dec. 24, a car carrying five people fell into a plough land because of a flash flood in Sarıçam district. Three of the passengers managed to get out of the car, and the other two people were found in a reed field by a team of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Adana received 182 kilograms of rain per square meter in two days, and about 40 to 70 kilograms of rain is expected to be added on top of that, the meteorology service said on Dec. 24.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

    Valuable house tax can be delayed for a year: Gov’t

  2. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  3. 2020: The Year of Patara

    2020: The Year of Patara

  4. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  5. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030
Recommended
Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas

Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas
Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul
Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects
Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands

Electric vehicles to be used instead of carriages in Princes’ Islands
Storm and rainfall hit western Turkey

Storm and rainfall hit western Turkey
Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up

Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in December

Sectoral confidence up in December

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in December, the country's statistical authority reported on Dec. 25.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.