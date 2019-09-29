First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

  • September 29 2019 12:23:51

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 

In Sept. 28's first motorcycle race of the weekend in France, Rea finished in second place.

Razgatlıoğlu won the 800th World Superbike race after starting from 16th place on the grid, also making him the first Turkish rider to ever win a World Superbike race.

The top six in Race 1 are as follows:

1. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (Turkish Puccetti Racing)

2. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK)

3. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

4. Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing – Yamaha)

5. Alvaro Bautista (ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati)

6. Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team)

Turkey,

