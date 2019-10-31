First Turk to be Constitutional Court head: North Macedonia

  • October 31 2019 09:30:50

First Turk to be Constitutional Court head: North Macedonia

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
First Turk to be Constitutional Court head: North Macedonia

Turkish origin Judge Salih Murat was elected as the President of the Constitutional Court in North Macedonia on Oct. 31.

Murat will be the first Turk to serve as chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Murat, the court's new president, will begin his duty on Nov. 1 after the mandate of court's current President Nikola Ivanovski, the official website of the Constitutional Court said in a statement.

He was born in 1966 in Vrapchishte, Gostivar in North Macedonia, and graduated from the International Law Department in Belgrade University in 1991.

Murat was among the founders of the Union of Macedonian Turkish Civil Society Organizations.

In 2012, he was elected a member of the Constitutional Court of Northern Macedonia.

Murat is married and has 4 children.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

    Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  5. CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

    CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution
Recommended
Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO
Epstein autopsy points to homicide: Expert

Epstein autopsy points to homicide: Expert
Morocco: Death penalty upheld for hikers killers

Morocco: Death penalty upheld for hikers' killers
Turkstream natural gas in Hungarys interest: Putin

Turkstream natural gas in Hungary's interest: Putin
Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role
Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes
WORLD Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter decides to ban political advertising globally, starting Nov. 22, according to the company's CEO Jack Dorsey

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS Turkeys Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko lose to Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 67-55 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.