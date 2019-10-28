First hackathon for capital markets held

  • October 28 2019 09:42:38

First hackathon for capital markets held

ISTANBUL
First hackathon for capital markets held

Technology entrepreneurs from all over Turkey gathered in Istanbul over the weekend for the country’s first hackathon for capital markets.

Seratho-in, the Capital Markets Software Marathon, was held with the coordination of the Turkey Capital Market Association (TSPB).

Alp Keler, head of the TSPB, said in an opening speech that the aim of the hackathon was to raise awareness about capital market institutions and products as well as encourage the software industry to move towards the field.

“The capital market is widely seen as very technical and complex, and it is thought that it takes a lot of money and knowledge to invest in this field,” said Keler.
“We try to emphasize that our capital markets are accessible on every platform. We believe that our Serathon-in event will be one of them.”

Keler also said that the body provided mentoring for teams competing in the marathon. He stressed that the TSPB set up an inventory of data and API sets that could be used to solve problems in the capital market.

Open data

Keler said that the world entered an era of “open data,” with many countries in Europe, the U.S. and Japan having implemented important open data-oriented platforms and urging the public and private sector to open their data.

Some 148 contestants in 54 teams have applied to the marathon from different regions of Turkey since August.

The jury later identified 25 finalist teams that had 48 hours to design financial technologies to develop capital markets.

The finalists are expected to develop projects that would produce solutions to problems faced in capital markets.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

    US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

  2. Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

    Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

  3. ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

    ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

  4. NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

    NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

  5. Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria

    Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria
Recommended
Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US
Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul
Turkeys exports to Balkans nearly hit $10B

Turkey's exports to Balkans nearly hit $10B
Istanbul to host technology expo next week

Istanbul to host technology expo next week
Turkish businesses want a CEO roundtable at the White House

Turkish businesses want a CEO roundtable at the White House
Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September
WORLD Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks womens free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks women's free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks 90-meter women's cave diving (without fins) world record at the Gilindire Cave in Aydıncık, a town in southern Turkey's

ECONOMY Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

A Turkish showroom furniture retailer opens a branch in the U.S. to sell their wares and hopefully contribute to the countries’ bilateral trade target.

SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Black Eagles' young forward Umut Nayir ends Lions' 7-game streak in Turkish Super League