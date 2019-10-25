Final vote count in Bolivian election gives Morales outright win

  • October 25 2019 10:25:06

Final vote count in Bolivian election gives Morales outright win

LA PAZ-Reuters
Final vote count in Bolivian election gives Morales outright win

A final vote tally by Bolivia’s electoral board gave President Evo Morales an outright win in the first-round election on Oct. 24, with 47.07% of ballots compared to 36.51% for runner-up Carlos Mesa, data on the board’s website showed.

Morales’ 10.56 point lead with 99.99% of votes counted means he does not have to face Mesa, a former president, in a riskier second-round run-off, after a disputed race in which the opposition has alleged fraud and Morales has accused rivals of staging a “coup.”

A spokeswoman for Bolivia’s electoral board said 0.01% votes have been voided in the region of Beni with new voting there scheduled for November. She added they are not enough to change the outcome. The president of the electoral office in Beni said a little over 500 people will vote again due to the annulments.

With the official result, Morales, already Latin America’s longest-serving president, wins a fourth term in a row, allowing him to govern the landlocked South American country through 2025 for a total of 19 years.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

    Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

  2. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

  3. Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

    Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

  4. US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

    US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

  5. Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

    Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul
Recommended
British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock
Justice department opens criminal inquiry into origins of Russia investigation

'Justice department opens criminal inquiry into origins of Russia investigation'
Chinese paper says Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths

Chinese paper says Britain must accept responsibility for truck deaths
Death toll rises to 19 in Chile protests

Death toll rises to 19 in Chile protests
US to reinforce position in Syria to protect oil fields

US to reinforce position in Syria to protect oil fields
Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed

Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed
WORLD British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for a general election to break Brexit impasse, conceding for the first time he will not meet his “do or die” deadline to leave EU
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

The official reserves of the Central Bank totaled $101.1 billion in September, data shows

SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

Turkish powerhouse grabs third EuroLeague win this season after beating Spanish club at Sinan Erdem Dome