Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

  • December 11 2019 15:27:00

ANKARA
Lawmakers in Turkey on Dec. 11 brawled during the budget discussions at the parliament over the privatization of the national tank factory, according to local media reports.

The fight broke out between ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmakers, when AKP group Deputy Chair Bülent Turan was answering questions from CHP deputies on the privatization of the tank factory.

As tensions rose, a 10-minute recess was given yet the deputies continued their quarrel, even advancing towards each other.

The government had issued a decree to transfer the right to operate Turkey’s national tank factory to the BMC Turkish-Qatari venture for 25 years. The factory was established in 1975 and is located in the Sakarya province of northwest Turkey.

The CHP has been a vocal opponent of the privatization as the party’s leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu repeatedly said “a nation’s arms factory is a nation’s honor.”

