FETÖ's so-called Turkey operative detained in Istanbul

  • August 28 2019 14:44:08

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The suspected FETÖ member, the so-called 'Turkey imam' of the terror group, was detained in Istanbul, according to the police on Aug. 28.       

The suspect, with initials M.Y, was nabbed in a house with his wife G.Y. and his daughter B.Y. during an operation carried out on Aug. 27by Istanbul Police Department and National Intelligence Organization (MİT), the police sources said on condition of anonymity.     

His wife was accused of using ByLock, terror group's encrypted messaging app, while his daughter was found to be in contact with FETÖ.     

The police also confiscated 6,800 Turkish liras (nearly $1000), $2,800 and €15,980 (nearly $14,500) and organizational documents during the operation.     

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.         

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.        

