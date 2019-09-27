FETÖ's Gülen ordered 2016 defeated coup: Court

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The U.S.-based ringleader of FETÖ, Fetullah Gülen, had ordered the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, said a reasoned verdict for the main FETÖ trial on Sept. 26.

On June 20, Ankara's 17th High Criminal Court handed down aggravated life sentences to scores of convicts for their involvement in the defeated 2016 coup in Turkey.

In the capital Ankara, prosecutors had recommended 141 aggravated life sentences for 17 alleged members of the so-called “Peace at Home Council,” a sub-group of the FETÖ.

Following Nov. 1, 2015 general elections, the reasoned verdict said, FETÖ terrorist organization decided to attempt a coup.

The order for the coup attempt was given by Gülen, and so-called imams within the Turkish Armed Forces began their planning, the verdict stated.

“The coup attempt on July 15, 2016 was planned and implemented by taking advantage of the organic integrity and effectiveness of the FETÖ armed terrorist organization across the country,” said the verdict.

“There is no dispute and controversy that the countrywide coup attempt was carried out by the armed terrorist organization FETÖ, using the name of the Peace at Home Council, which is terror group's structure in the armed forces,” it added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.