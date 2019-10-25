FETÖ ringleader’s niece detained

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The niece of Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based ringleader of the FETÖ, was detained on Oct. 25, according to a security source.

Zeynep Gülen used a fake identity during a regular police patrol, said the source who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to media.

Police, after identifying Zeynep Gülen as Fetullah Gülen’s niece, detained her based on a previous detention warrant for being a member of an armed terrorist organization, the source added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.