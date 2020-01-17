FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

  • January 17 2020 09:50:00

FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

A Turkish-American car dealer in New Jersey who pleaded guilty last week in federal court to his role in an international conspiracy to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Defense is linked to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, according to local media.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Hürriyet Arslan, a resident of Willingboro and native of Turkey, who obtained U.S. citizenship in 2011, conspired with Turkish nationals in 2018 to steal money from a Defense Department contract worth more than $23 million for aviation fuel to be supplied by a company in South Korea, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sources who know Arslan well, told Forum USA, a local daily owned by Turkish-Americans, that he had long been connected to FETÖ and had often attended to the affairs of the secretive, criminal cult.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 against the elected government of Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Speaking to Forum USA on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from FETÖ members in the U.S., sources said Arslan had attended high-level meetings of the FETÖ group.

Another source, who noted he knew Arslan "closely," said he had served as a "house imam" in a FETÖ-owned dwelling when he first came to the U.S.

According to court documents, officials accused Arslan of starting a bank account for his Florence business, Deal Automotive Sales, to fraudulently receive contract funding and of opening a shell company and related bank accounts as part of the scheme.

Arslan, 49, was offered $20,000 for his participation in the scheme, according to the indictment.

The Department of Justice detailed the documents filed in this case and statements made in court Jan. 6.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering.

Arslan may serve up to 30 years in jail, according to the Department of Justice, when he is sentenced April 13.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist

Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist
Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast
Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

Body of missing man found in southern Turkey
Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.