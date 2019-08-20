Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.

Fenerbahçe hammered Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0 in their first game of the Turkish Süper Lig 2019-2020 season.

The Yellow Canaries got the early lead with Nigerian winger Victor Moses' penalty goal in the sixth minute, 1-0.

Gazişehir's goalkeeper Günay Güvenç saved Moses' second penalty seven minutes after the first penalty.

Fenerbahçe's new transfer Vedat Muriqi doubled his team's lead after he found the net with a powerful shot in the 17th minute of the match, 2-0.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) handed the Istanbul team a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

This was third penalty of the game, and Fenerbahçe's veteran midfielder Emre Belözoğlu scored the penalty for his team, 3-0.

The first half ended 3-0.

In the second half, Moroccan wing-back Nabil Dirar scored his team's fourth goal as the assist made by Moses in the 74th minute of the game. The referee used VAR to confirm the goal decision.

Midfielder Ferdi Kadıoğlu, 19, scored the first Fenerbahçe goal of his career in the 88th minute as his team grabbed a comfortable win against Gazişehir Gaziantep, 5-0.

Here are the results of Turkish Süper Lig's week one:



Yukatel Denizlispor - Galatasaray: 2-0

Gençlerbirliği- Çaykur Rizespor: 0-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Beşiktaş: 3-0

İstiklal Mobilya Kayserispor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-1

Konyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 0-0

Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor - Istanbul Başakşehir: 3-0

Kasımpaşa - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Göztepe - Antalyaspor: 0-1

Fenerbahçe - Gazişehir Gaziantep: 5- 0