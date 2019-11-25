Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe Beko won their fourth consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat Darüşşafaka Tekfen 83-75 on Nov. 24.

Nikola Kalinic was the highest scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 14 points in Ülker Sports Arena.

Both Melih Mahmutoğlu and Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) tallied 13 points to help their team's home victory over Darüşşafaka.

For Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Bonzie Colson was the top scorer on the court with 24 points but his effort could not avoid the loss for his team.

The ING Basketball Süper Lig's 9th week will end with Anadolu Efes and Bahçeşehir Koleji game on Nov. 25.