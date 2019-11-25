Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

  • November 25 2019 09:40:04

Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe Beko won their fourth consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat Darüşşafaka Tekfen 83-75 on Nov. 24.

Nikola Kalinic was the highest scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 14 points in Ülker Sports Arena.

Both Melih Mahmutoğlu and Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) tallied 13 points to help their team's home victory over Darüşşafaka.

For Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Bonzie Colson was the top scorer on the court with 24 points but his effort could not avoid the loss for his team.

The ING Basketball Süper Lig's 9th week will end with Anadolu Efes and Bahçeşehir Koleji game on Nov. 25. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. 34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

    34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

  2. Ancient Ani attracts attention

    Ancient Ani attracts attention

  3. Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired

    Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired

  4. Arrested lawyer accused of providing personal data of Turks to German embassy

    Arrested lawyer accused of providing personal data of Turks to German embassy

  5. Turkey begins fourth round of Med Sea drilling

    Turkey begins fourth round of Med Sea drilling
Recommended
The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Galatasaray hope to maintain winning streak in Süper Lig

Galatasaray hope to maintain winning streak in Süper Lig
Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Obradovic in away bid to recover his devastated Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague
Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry
Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

WORLD More secrets of Chinas Xinjiang camps leaked to foreign media

More secrets of China's Xinjiang camps leaked to foreign media

Classified Chinese government documents made public by an international group of journalists describe the repressive inner workings of detention camps in Xinjiang, in a second rare leak in days of secret files concerning the troubled western region.
ECONOMY Antalya sets tourist record of 15 million

Antalya sets tourist record of 15 million

Mediterranean resort city hosts over 5.5 million tourists from Russia, 2.5 million from Germany in first 10 months of 2019

SPORTS Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe Beko won their fourth consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat Darüşşafaka Tekfen 83-75 on Nov. 24