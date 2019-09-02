Fenerbahçe draw with Trabzonspor 1-1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe drew with Trabzonspor 1-1 on Sept. 1 in Turkish top-tier football league.     

In the third match day of the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahçe's Garry Rodrigues scored the opening goal at the 17th minute, while Trabzonspor's Caleb Ekuban leveled the score at the 28th minute.     

Fenerbahçe increased their points total to seven and placed at second place, while Trabzonspor got their second draw in the league and placed the fifth spot with five points in three matches.     

