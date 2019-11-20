Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

ISTANBUL
Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.

The match will be held at Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona at 23.00 local time in Turkey.

Fenerbahçe Beko are at the 16th spot, winning two of eight matches, losing six games against Real Madrid, Crvena Zvezda, Olimpia Milano, Maccabi FOX and Zalgiris Kaunas; giving a disappointing performance in the EuroLeague.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe Beko were dismayed over the injuries of their French guards, Nando De Colo and Leo Westermann.

The club said on its website that De Colo and Westermann will be missing the matches against Barcelona on Nov. 20 and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in France on Nov. 22.

De Colo was said to feel muscle pain in his right leg, while Westermann had a groin injury.

