Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

  • January 22 2020 09:16:33

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.

The Istanbul club eliminated Kayserispor 2-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16 match after the first leg ended 0-0 in Kayseri.

Goals by Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Mevlüt Erdinç in the first half led Fenerbahçe to victory at Ülker Stadium.

The away team could not find the net in the second half of the match.

