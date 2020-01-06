Family physician to consult first in case of upper respiratory diseases: ministry

  January 06 2020

ISTANBUL
The number of hospital emergency room visits increased by 10 percent compared with the same period last year, even though the cases of seasonal upper respiratory tract infections were similar to previous years, according to the Ministry of Health.

“In cases of influenza and similar upper respiratory tract diseases, our citizens should first consult the family physician, not the emergency services,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Treatments initiated within the first 48 hours after the onset of symptoms are more effective. Patients should rest and consume plenty of fluids. Antibiotics have no place in the treatment of seasonal influenza,” it said.

Turkey is the top consumer of antibiotics among countries belonging to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

High antibiotics consumption has become an increasingly prominent issue globally in recent years, and Turkey’s prescription rate is almost double the OECD average.

