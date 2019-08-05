Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

  • August 05 2019 15:09:26

Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

Burak Coşan - MUĞLA
Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

A swindling crime ring made $90,000 by collecting money through fake hotel websites, it has been revealed after a police operation in which 11 suspects were detained in the touristic southwestern Muğla province.

“Tourism establishments have been under threat from cyber-gangs in recent years. We have reported the situation to the provincial police directorate in Muğla. The operation took nearly one year,” said Tunç Batum, vice president of the South Aegean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association.

“At the end of the operation 11 people were brought to court. Two of them were arrested. Another gang member is sought in the Netherlands,” he added.

The websites of more than 10 hotels in Muğla were duplicated by the gang members, who received online payments of almost 500,000 Turkish Liras ($90,000) from holidaymakers, according to Batum.

The hotel of which Batum is the general manager, Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme, was involved in the case.

“Most of the defrauded people will be able to get their money back because the gang’s accounts were frozen,” said Batum.

“The fake websites appear on top of the search pages due to advertisements. We have notified the search engine administrators many times, but it is not possible to say that they have taken the necessary measures,” he said.

Informatics expert and lawyer Mehmet Ali Köksal has warned holidaymakers to check the exact domain names of the hotels carefully before making payments.

“This method [of defraud] is called phishing,” he said, adding that customers should not hesitate to phone the hotels in case of suspicion.

Turkey, Muğla, fraud, hotel, tourism

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

    Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

  2. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  3. Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

  4. Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

    Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

  5. Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

    Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%
Recommended
Hotel to open in ski center in Hakkari

Hotel to open in ski center in Hakkari
Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association
Lonely man turns islet to blooming paradise

Lonely man turns islet to blooming paradise
Dog takes first steps with new wheels

Dog takes first steps with new wheels
EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM
Turkey-based Syria TV reaches out to region

Turkey-based Syria TV reaches out to region
WORLD Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a two-day-visit to Turkey on Aug. 7, according to a written statement from Ukraine's presidency on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Three state-owned banks, namely Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakıfbank, have provided a total of 1.7 billion Turkish Liras worth of loans to 11,500 local firms under the financing package named “İVME” (advanced, productive, indigenous, industry) as of end-July.
SPORTS Golf-mad Japan salutes Smiling Cinderella

Golf-mad Japan salutes 'Smiling Cinderella'

Japan on Aug. 5 hailed a fairytale finish for Hinako Shibuno, the 20-year-old golf sensation known as “Smiling Cinderella” who was crowned the surprise winner at the British Open.