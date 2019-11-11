Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away

  • November 11 2019 14:56:08

Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away

Turkish constitutional law scholar Mümtaz Soysal, a one-time foreign minister, passed away on Nov. 11. He was 90 years old.

Soysal had been undergoing treatment for various ailments, according to press reports.

Born in 1929, Soysal was one of the most prominent figures in Turkish constitutional law.

A graduate of the venerable Galatasaray High School in Istanbul, Soysal continued his studies of political science and the law at Ankara University in the nation's capital.

A longtime professor of Constitutional Law at Ankara University, Soysal also served as head of the Mediterranean Community Research Council, vice chair of Amnesty International, and constitutional consultant for the Turkish Cyprus in negotiations over the divided island.

In 1978, he was the first-ever recipient of the UNESCO Prize for Human Rights Education.

In 1971, he was detained and arrested by the Ankara Martial Law Command, and also worked as a columnist for various newspapers.

A member of parliament from 1991 to 1999 under two different parties, in 1994 he served as foreign minister for several months under the government of Prime Minister Tansu Çiller.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

    Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

  2. Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

    Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

  3. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  4. Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

    Istanbul restaurant debuts robot waiters

  5. Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters

    Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters
Recommended
Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul
YPG violates Ankaras safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry

YPG violates Ankara's safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry
Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists

Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists
Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day

Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day
Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat

Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat
Children should not possess smartphone until age of 12: Report

Children should not possess smartphone until age of 12: Report
WORLD US attempts to control Syrian oil illegal: Russia

US attempts to control Syrian oil 'illegal': Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says US attempts to control Syrian oil fields hinder settlement in country.
ECONOMY Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Şişecam to buy back Paşabahçe shares

Glass maker Şişecam has announced that it decided to buy back some of the Paşabahçe shares it sold in 2014 to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.