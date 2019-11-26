Europol disrupts ISIL's online activities in Europe

  • November 26 2019 10:33:33

Europol disrupts ISIL's online activities in Europe

THE HAGUE-Anadolu Agency
Europol disrupts ISILs online activities in Europe

The European Union's police agency Europol said on Nov. 25 it conducted a joint operation with law enforcement agencies from 12 EU member states and nine internet service providers to remove online propaganda related to the ISIL terrorist organization.

More than 26,000 items of online content that appeared to support ISIL were taken down, Europol said in a statement.

A suspect in Spain was also arrested over links to the terrorist organization.

The operation was managed by the Belgian Investigating Counter Terrorism Judge and the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office together with the Belgian Federal Judicial Police of East Flanders.

Europol carried out similar operations against Daesh in European countries in August 2016, June 2017 and April 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  2. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

    Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

  4. Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee

    Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee

  5. Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

    Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report
Recommended
Buildings down after strongest tremor in decades hits Albania

Buildings down after strongest tremor in decades hits Albania
Death toll from protests in Iran climbs to 143: Amnesty

Death toll from protests in Iran climbs to 143: Amnesty
Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’
Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves

Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves
7M tons of packaging waste recycled in 14 years

7M tons of packaging waste recycled in 14 years
Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee

Russia concerned over Syrian constitutional committee
WORLD Europol disrupts ISILs online activities in Europe

Europol disrupts ISIL's online activities in Europe

Over 26,000 items of online content that appeared to support terrorist organization taken offline in joint operation

ECONOMY Alibaba shares jump 8 percent in debut on Hong Kong stock exchange

Alibaba shares jump 8 percent in debut on Hong Kong stock exchange

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jumped more than 8 percent in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 26, an auspicious start at a time when the former British colony is reeling from political unrest.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.