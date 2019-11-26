Europol disrupts ISIL's online activities in Europe

THE HAGUE-Anadolu Agency

The European Union's police agency Europol said on Nov. 25 it conducted a joint operation with law enforcement agencies from 12 EU member states and nine internet service providers to remove online propaganda related to the ISIL terrorist organization.

More than 26,000 items of online content that appeared to support ISIL were taken down, Europol said in a statement.

A suspect in Spain was also arrested over links to the terrorist organization.

The operation was managed by the Belgian Investigating Counter Terrorism Judge and the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office together with the Belgian Federal Judicial Police of East Flanders.

Europol carried out similar operations against Daesh in European countries in August 2016, June 2017 and April 2018.