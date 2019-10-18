European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

BRUSSELS

The European Council issued a statement on Oct. 17 on Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria as the European Union leaders summit in Brussels got underway.

The council noted the U.S.-Turkey announcement on a pause in all military operations, the statement said.

The EU also condemned Turkey's operation, describing it as a “unilateral military action.”

The operation undermines the fight against ISIL and threatens heavily European security,” the statement added.

The council also recalled that member states decided to halt arms export licensing to Turkey with the conclusions on Oct. 14.

The statement came after Ankara agreed with Washington to pause Operation Peace Spring for five days so the YPG/PKK could leave the region.

The two-day EU leaders summit began on Oct. 17 in Brussels.

The summit, which gathers 28 EU leaders, will focus on Brexit, climate change, financial issues and priorities of the European Commission under president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, who will assume office on Nov. 1.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.