European Commission president thanks Turkish Cypriot leader

ISTANBUL

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who officially took office on Dec. 1, has thanked Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı in a letter.

Von der Leyen expressed her full support for a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus in addition to thanking Akıncı in her reply.

She also expressed her readiness to make all kinds of contributions within a suitable framework for both sides.

She stated in the letter that she wished to be in dialogue with Akıncı on issues concerning the Turkish Cypriot community.

In his congratulatory message, Akıncı stated his determination to resolve a solution in Cyprus and expressed his desire to discuss issues concerning the Turkish Cypriot community with the EU.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power.

In 1983, Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.