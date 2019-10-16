European car registrations jump

MILAN

European car registrations rose 14.4 percent in September as the market recovered from the August 2019’s slump, led by robust gains at major brands Volkswagen and Renault, industry data have shown.

The year-on-year increase was largely due to the low sales volumes recorded in September 2018, when registrations fell “significantly” following the introduction of WLTP emission standards, European car industry association ACEA said Oct. 15.

Registrations rose to 1.29 million cars last month from 1.12 million a year earlier across the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, according to the Brussels-based association.

In August 2019, registration had dropped 8.6 percent year on year.

Registrations in Britain rose by a modest 1.3 percent, as “Brexit-related uncertainties continued to affect consumer confidence,” ACEA added.

Volkswagen saw sales of its core brand rise 58.2 percent and Renault brand sales rose by 30.3 percent in September 2019.

FCA’s Alfa Romeo (FCHA.MI) registrations rose 25.9 percent year on year.

Japan’s Nissan was one of the biggest losers among major brands, with a 7 percent decline in sales.

Among premium auto brands, Audi sales rose 39 percent, topping competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, which saw their registrations rise 9.9 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively. BMW registrations dropped 6.6 percent, ACEA said.