European bank finances Turkish bus-ticketing app

  • December 09 2019 11:02:22

European bank finances Turkish bus-ticketing app

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
European bank finances Turkish bus-ticketing app

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided $4 million in equity financing to Turkish online bus-ticketing service oBilet.

The EBRD equity financing will support oBilet's growth, while also encouraging the development of highly innovative technology-based companies in Turkey, the bank said in a statement on Dec. 9.

The oBilet app, available on mobile and desktop devices, offers bus travel options, convenient digital booking of bus rides and seat reservation, and allows users to manage their journeys online.

The company is currently expanding into air travel ticketing.

As a leading institutional investor in Turkey, the EBRD has invested €11.5 billion (some $13 billion) in the country since 2009, including investments last year alone totaling some $1.2 billion and $621.5 million in 2019.

bus ticket, application,

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

    A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

  2. Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

    Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

  3. Turkey marks progress in human development

    Turkey marks progress in human development

  4. Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

    Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

  5. Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy

    Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy
Recommended
Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus
Central Bank revises reserve requirement rule

Central Bank revises reserve requirement rule
Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister
Oil post largest weekly gain since June after OPEC meet

Oil post largest weekly gain since June after OPEC meet
Turkish fruit juice exporters set target at $300 million

Turkish fruit juice exporters set target at $300 million
Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement
WORLD Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 8 visited a Turkish Cypriot family’s house in London as part of the election campaign.
ECONOMY Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a surplus of $1.6 billion in October, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Dec. 9.
SPORTS Turkeys Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkey's Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkish runner Yasemin Can bagged the gold medal in European Cross Country Championships held in Portugal.