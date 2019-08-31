Europa League group stage draw held

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The UEFA Europa League’s group stage draw has been made on Aug. 30 in Monaco.

Turkish clubs Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Başakşehir participated in the draw.

Beşiktaş- finished third in Turkish league last season- directly added to the group stages as they will play against Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava in Group K.

Trabzonspor eliminated AEK in the playoff round to earn the berth, as they will face against Basel, Krasnodar and Getafe in Group C Başakşehir, knocked out of Champions League by Olympiakos in the qualifying round, matched with Roma, B.Monchengladbach and Wolfsberger in Group J.

UEFA Europa League group stage matches will be played on September 19 - December 12.