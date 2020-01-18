EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

  January 18 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 101-74 at home to secure their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Jan. 17.

The Istanbul team's American guard Shane Larkin was unstoppable, scoring 29 points with seven assists in 28 minutes at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

French guard Rodrigue Beaubois scored 14 points and Turkish center Sertaç Şanlı produced 13 to help in the victory over ASVEL.

French center Amine Noua lead ASVEL with 16 points.

The French club's forward Livio Jean-Charles and American center Adreian Payne each scored 12 points.

Anadolu Efes is 17-3 and sits atop of the table.

ASVEL is raked 13 with an 8 -12 record following the game.

Other results in EuroLeague:

CSKA Moscow - KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteizi: 94-90

Zenit St Petersburg - Valencia Basket: 81-86

Anadolu Efes - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 101-74

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Alba Berlin: 85-94

Olympiacos Piraeus - Bayern Munich: 89-72

Panathinaikos - Zalgiris Kaunas: 96-94

