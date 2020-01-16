EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

  • January 16 2020 11:01:16

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

ISTANBUL
EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa on Jan. 16 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.

The match will be held at Ülker Arena in Istanbul at 20.45 local time in Turkey.

Fenerbahçe Beko are at the 10th spot, winning eight of nineteen matches, losing eleven games; giving a promising performance in the EuroLeague, while Barcelona Lassa are at 5th spot, winning thirteen of nineteen matches and losing six games.

In the 19th round match of EuroLeague on Jan. 14, Barcelona lost to Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv 92-85, while Fenerbahçe defeated French opponents LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 86-64 at home.

The Istanbul club has an 8-11 win/loss record this season but are hopeful for the next phase, the playoffs.

There will be 34 rounds in EuroLeague's regular season, ending on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to playoffs to play best of five series. Winners will go through the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany.

The Lanxess Arena will host semifinals and final from May 22-24.

Turkish Airlines Euroleague, Anadolu Efes,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  2. Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

    Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

  3. Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

    Egyptian police raid Turkish state-run news agency in Cairo

  4. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  5. Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban lifted after top court ruling issued
Recommended
Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe smash ASVEL to advance in standings

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe smash ASVEL to advance in standings
Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder
Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo
Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals
Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

WORLD German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

German FM flies to Libya to push peace effort

Germany's foreign minister was flying to Libya on Jan. 16 to meet one of the country's rival leaders, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, in a bid to push forward troubled efforts to secure a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Budget posts $21.8 bln deficit in 2019

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 123.7 billion Turkish liras ($21.77 billion) in 2019, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 15.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.