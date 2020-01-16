EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Catalan giant Barcelona

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Beko will host Catalan basketball powerhouse Barcelona Lassa on Jan. 16 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.

The match will be held at Ülker Arena in Istanbul at 20.45 local time in Turkey.

Fenerbahçe Beko are at the 10th spot, winning eight of nineteen matches, losing eleven games; giving a promising performance in the EuroLeague, while Barcelona Lassa are at 5th spot, winning thirteen of nineteen matches and losing six games.

In the 19th round match of EuroLeague on Jan. 14, Barcelona lost to Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv 92-85, while Fenerbahçe defeated French opponents LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 86-64 at home.

The Istanbul club has an 8-11 win/loss record this season but are hopeful for the next phase, the playoffs.

There will be 34 rounds in EuroLeague's regular season, ending on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to playoffs to play best of five series. Winners will go through the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany.

The Lanxess Arena will host semifinals and final from May 22-24.