EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe smash ASVEL to advance in standings

  • January 15 2020 09:21:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko hammered French opponents LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 86-64 on Jan. 14 to advance in the EuroLeague standings.

Fenerbahçe's French guard Nando De Colo and American forward Derrick Williams dropped 16 points each at Istanbul's Ülker Sports and Event Hall to help power their team to victory.

The team's Greek guard, Kostas Sloukas, produced a "double-double" against ASVEL with 10 points and 10 assists.

Only two ASVEL players scored in double digits -- French center Amine Noua and forward Livio Jean-Charles.

Noua produced 12 points and Jean-Charles scored 10.

Following the win, Fenerbahçe Beko moved to 10th spot in the EuroLeague.

The Istanbul club has an 8-11 win/loss record this season but are hopeful for the next phase, the playoffs.

Fenerbahçe Beko will face Spanish powerhouse Barcelona on Jan. 16 in a Round 20 game in Istanbul.

Anadolu Efes earn home win to cement EuroLeague lead

Meanwhile, Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes secured their lead in the league with 88-68 home win against AX Armani Exchange Milan from Italy.

Anadolu Efes' American superstar Shane Larkin scored 23 points as he played a major role for the Turkish victory in Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

AX Armani Exchange Milan's top scorer was Lithuanian center Arturas Gudaitis, who dropped 11 points against Anadolu Efes.

Gudaitis also took seven rebounds.

The Istanbul club had a 16-3 win/loss record to lead EuroLeague in the regular season.

Following the away loss, AX Armani Exchange Milan came seventh with 10 wins and 9 losses in this competition.

Anadolu Efes will face France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in the next round at home on Jan. 17.

There will be 34 rounds in EuroLeague's regular season, ending on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to playoffs to play best of five series. Winners will go through the EuroLeague Final Four.

The 2020 Final Four will be held in Cologne, Germany.

The Lanxess Arena will host semifinals and final from May 22-24.

