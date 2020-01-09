EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

  • January 09 2020 10:08:02

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The game will tip off at 20:00 GMT in Vitoria-Gasteiz's Fernando Buesa Arena on Jan. 9.

Turkish basketball giant Fenerbahçe are eyeing a win against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz after their victory over Olympiacos 96-87 in EuroLeague's 17th game day.

The Yellow-Navies with six wins and 10 loses are at the 14th place while Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz are currently in the 12th place with 7-10 win/loss record so far. 

The fixture is as follows:

ALBA Berlin - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

AX Armani Exchange Milan - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

Real Madrid - Zalgiris Kaunas

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Fenerbahçe Beko

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

    Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

  5. Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

    Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
Recommended
Real Madrid advance to Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid advance to Spanish Super Cup final
Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League

Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League
Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126
Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics
Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half
Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa

Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa
WORLD Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

France, Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus on Jan. 8 declared “null and void” agreements between Ankara and Libya assigning Turkey rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.