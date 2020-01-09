EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win
ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.
The game will tip off at 20:00 GMT in Vitoria-Gasteiz's Fernando Buesa Arena on Jan. 9.
Turkish basketball giant Fenerbahçe are eyeing a win against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz after their victory over Olympiacos 96-87 in EuroLeague's 17th game day.
The Yellow-Navies with six wins and 10 loses are at the 14th place while Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz are currently in the 12th place with 7-10 win/loss record so far.
The fixture is as follows:
ALBA Berlin - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv
AX Armani Exchange Milan - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens
Real Madrid - Zalgiris Kaunas
KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz - Fenerbahçe Beko