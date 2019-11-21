EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

  • November 21 2019 09:53:58

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko were beaten 89-63 late on Nov. 20 by Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, leading to a 2-7 win/loss record in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Joffrey Lauvergne was the only Fenerbahçe Beko player scoring in double digits. The French center produced 12 points in the Round 9 match at Spain's Palau Blaugrana arena.

Home team Barcelona earned the emphatic win as five players scored at least 10 points each.

Barcelona's American guard Cory Higgins produced 22 points and was the top scorer of the game.

Spanish forward Alex Abrines scored 12 points against Fenerbahçe Beko.

Barcelona's Slovakian American forward Kyle Kuric tallied 11 points for the Spanish club.

Hungarian forward Adam Hanga and American-Ugandan center Brandon Davies produced 10 points each to contribute Barcelona's win.

Fenerbahçe Beko lacked their guards in the match as Nando De Colo and Leo Westermann faced injury troubles.

The club previously said on its website that the French pair would be missing the Istanbul team's EuroLeague matches against Barcelona in Spain on Nov. 20 and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in France on Nov. 22.

De Colo was said to be experiencing muscle pain in his right leg while Westermann had a groin injury.

Fenerbahçe Beko, the 2017 EuroLeague champions, are having a disastrous season and now occupy 17th spot in the standings.

Barcelona meanwhile top the standings with seven wins in nine games.

European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new leader of the European People's Party (EPP) late on Nov. 21.

