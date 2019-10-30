EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko to face Maccabi Fox

  • October 30 2019 14:27:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Israel's Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv will host Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Oct. 30 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

The match will tip off at Menora Mivtachim Arena at 20:05 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Maccabi won two out of four matches as Fenerbahçe claimed only one triumph, beating Spanish club Saski Baskonia 87-80 at home so far.

Round 5 schedules are as follows:

CSKA Moscow (Russia) - Olympiacos (Greece)

Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)

Bayern Munich (Germany) - Real Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain) - Valencia (Spain)

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel) - Fenerbahçe Beko (Turkey)


