EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko to face Maccabi Fox
ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Israel's Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv will host Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Oct. 30 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.
The match will tip off at Menora Mivtachim Arena at 20:05 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Maccabi won two out of four matches as Fenerbahçe claimed only one triumph, beating Spanish club Saski Baskonia 87-80 at home so far.
Round 5 schedules are as follows:
CSKA Moscow (Russia) - Olympiacos (Greece)
Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)
Bayern Munich (Germany) - Real Madrid (Spain)
Barcelona (Spain) - Valencia (Spain)
Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv (Israel) - Fenerbahçe Beko (Turkey)