EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Spain's Real Madrid on Oct. 24 in a fourth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Anadolu Efes forward Krunoslav Simon and center Bryant Dunston were the team's top scorers, both netting 17 points.

Another Anadolu Efes forward, Chris Singleton, tallied 13 points.

On the losing side, Sergio Llull scored a team record of 14 points.

Gabriel Deck and Jordan Mickey both produced 10 points, but the Spanish side couldn't avoid the loss to the Turkish team.

Anadolu Efes has three wins in four games while Real Madrid gained two victories this season in the EuroLeague.

---

Other results:

Zenit St Petersburg- Panathinaikos: 79-89

Maccabi Tel Aviv - Valencia Basket: 76-63

Bayern Munich - Khimki: 74-87

Crvena Zvezda - Barcelona: 65-73