EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official

  • October 09 2019 09:56:00

EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency
EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official

A senior EU official on Oct.8 said that all parties were committed to implement the EU-Turkey agreement related to immigrants and migration.

“All parties continue to fulfill their commitments, related to the agreement between the EU and Turkey,” said Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

The EU-Turkey agreement came into force in March 2016.

After the meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Council of the EU in Luxembourg, Commissioner Avramopoulos said the migration crisis in Europe had coincided with some terrorist attacks, leading to concerns raised about the unity and the values ​​of Europe.

Commissioner Avramopoulos stressed that there was considerable improvement in situation as compared to five years ago. But, he said the security and migration issue will continue to occupy the European agenda.

"This issue [migration] is shared responsibility that should be undertaken together by Turkey and the EU," he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

    US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

  2. Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland

    Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland

  3. Turkey urges world to back efforts in Syria's north

    Turkey urges world to back efforts in Syria's north

  4. Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader

    Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader

  5. Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkey's Syria move

    Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkey's Syria move
Recommended
Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria: CHP leader

Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader
Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry

Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry
Turkey to open consulate general in Serbias Novi Pazar

Turkey to open consulate general in Serbia's Novi Pazar
Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation plans in N Syria

Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation plans in N Syria
Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister

Turkish drilling ship to start activity in a couple of days: Minister
Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington in November

Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington in November
WORLD White House spurns House impeachment probe as illegitimate

White House spurns House impeachment probe as illegitimate

The White House declared it will halt any and all cooperation with what it termed the “illegitimate” impeachment probe by House Democrats, sharpening the constitutional clash between President Donald Trump and Congress.
ECONOMY UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

The U.K. wants to protect and increase its trade volume with Turkey, the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey (BCCT) Chairman Chris Gaunt told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.