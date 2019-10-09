EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency

A senior EU official on Oct.8 said that all parties were committed to implement the EU-Turkey agreement related to immigrants and migration.

“All parties continue to fulfill their commitments, related to the agreement between the EU and Turkey,” said Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

The EU-Turkey agreement came into force in March 2016.

After the meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Council of the EU in Luxembourg, Commissioner Avramopoulos said the migration crisis in Europe had coincided with some terrorist attacks, leading to concerns raised about the unity and the values ​​of Europe.

Commissioner Avramopoulos stressed that there was considerable improvement in situation as compared to five years ago. But, he said the security and migration issue will continue to occupy the European agenda.

"This issue [migration] is shared responsibility that should be undertaken together by Turkey and the EU," he said.