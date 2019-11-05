EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The European Union will provide an expected budget of over €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to Erasmus+ program in 2020, up 12 percent compared to this [2019] year.

The new funding will provide more opportunities for young Europeans to study, train or gain professional experience abroad, according to a statement from European Commission.

"Moreover, the EU aims to create 35,000 opportunities for African students and staff to participate in the program as part of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs," the statement read.

Erasmus+ is the EU's program for mobility and transnational cooperation in the areas of education, training, youth and sport for the period 2014-2020.