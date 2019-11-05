EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

  • November 05 2019 15:49:34

EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

The European Union will provide an expected budget of over €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to Erasmus+ program in 2020, up 12 percent compared to this [2019] year.

The new funding will provide more opportunities for young Europeans to study, train or gain professional experience abroad, according to a statement from European Commission.

"Moreover, the EU aims to create 35,000 opportunities for African students and staff to participate in the program as part of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs," the statement read.

Erasmus+ is the EU's program for mobility and transnational cooperation in the areas of education, training, youth and sport for the period 2014-2020.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. Turkey arrests Baghdadi's sister

    Turkey arrests Baghdadi's sister

  3. Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

    Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Government plans change in tax regime

    Government plans change in tax regime

  5. Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak

    Turkish court releases journalists Ahmet Altan, Nazlı Ilıcak
Recommended
UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as Airport of Year

UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'
Istanbul to become cruise hub with Yenikapı project

Istanbul to become 'cruise hub' with Yenikapı project

Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019
Turkey sees rise in registered vehicles

Turkey sees rise in registered vehicles
Turkeys hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months
Turkish auto sales more than doubled in October

Turkish auto sales more than doubled in October
WORLD EU rapporteur urges restoration of trust with Turkey

EU rapporteur urges restoration of trust with Turkey

Turkey is "very important" to the European Union and trust must be rebuilt between the two sides, said the EU Parliament's new Turkey rapporteur.
ECONOMY UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as Airport of Year

UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

The Istanbul Airport was named as the "Airport of the Year" by readers of a U.K.-based magazine, the airport operator firm IGA announced on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Australia to announce gender parity pay deal

Australia to announce gender parity pay deal

The Australian women’s national football team will earn the same match pay as their male counterparts, according to reports