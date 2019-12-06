EU team visits Ankara for talks on migrants

  • December 06 2019 16:06:00

EU team visits Ankara for talks on migrants

ANKARA
EU team visits Ankara for talks on migrants

Two senior officials from the European Union Commission visited Ankara on Dec. 6 with a focus on cooperation on migration issues, marking a first visit from Brussels after the new EU leadership took office on Dec. 1.

Margaritis Schinas, vice president for promoting European way of life and Ylva Johansson, commissioner for home affairs, met senior Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They also met with Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Levent Gök and Deputy Foreign Minister and Director of EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı.

After the meetings, Vice-President Schinas and Commissioner Johansson visited the Turkish Parliament and laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the attempted coup in July 2016. Schinas and Ylva took the office on Dec. 1 under the cabinet of president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Turkey and the EU have cooperated in the field of migration since March 2016 after they agreed to a joint statement that has curbed the flow of Syrian refugees from Turkey into Europe in return for the latter providing 6 billion euros between 2016 and 2019.

But as of mid-2019, only 2.22 billion euros have been disbursed. It additionally pledged visa liberalization for Turkish citizens traveling to EU Schengen states, talks on updating the Customs Union trade deal and a re-energized commitment to Turkey’s accession process. It has fulfilled none of those.

 The EU member states also pledged that for every Syrian returned to Turkey from Greek islands, another Syrian will be resettled from Turkey to the EU as part of a resettlement plan. But the pace of returns to Turkey from the Greek islands under the agreement has been slow largely due to lengthy legal processes and administrative problems in Greece.

 The EU member states have accepted only around 20,000 Syrian refugees from Turkey since 2016.

 Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.

migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

    Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

  2. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  3. Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

  4. 73-year-old British adventurer arrives in Istanbul

    73-year-old British adventurer arrives in Istanbul

  5. Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

    Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows
Recommended
Turkey to take measures against thermal plants not complying with legislation

Turkey to take measures against thermal plants not complying with legislation
Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows
Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador
Turkish sailor among 19 abducted off Nigerian coast

Turkish sailor among 19 abducted off Nigerian coast

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep

Bears ‘forget’ to hibernate in Gaziantep
Ankara police seize over 20 tons of ethyl alcohol

Ankara police seize over 20 tons of ethyl alcohol
WORLD Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.
ECONOMY Albayrak sees targets within reach

Albayrak sees targets within reach

Leading indicators suggest that the government’s 5 percent economic growth target set for 2020 and the inflation target for 2019 could be met, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said, referring to data released earlier this week.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.