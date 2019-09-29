EU should give Turkey extra financial aid, says Luxembourg FM

  • September 29 2019 12:20:40

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Luxembourg’s foreign minister called on the EU on Sept. 28 to provide further financial assistance to Turkey to support projects for Syrian refugees in the country.

Jean Asselborn told German daily Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung that Turkey has been shouldering an enormous burden by hosting more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees since the eruption of civil war in Syria in 2011.

“It seems evident to me that it [Turkey] needs assistance for this. Therefore, the EU must ensure additional financial assistance to help Syrian refugees in Turkey,” he stressed, adding that EU financial assistance would be used for various projects, such as basic health care for refugees and providing education to refugee children.

As part of an EU-Turkey refugee agreement concluded in 2016, the 28-member bloc pledged €6 billion ($6.6 billion) of aid for 2016-2019 to improve living conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey. But so far, only €3.71 billion were contracted and €2.57 billion disbursed.

The EU’s bureaucratic hurdles and delays to mobilize promised funds led to sharp criticism from Turkish politicians.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan heavily criticized the EU member states for not fully implementing the refugee agreement, and urged them to take genuine steps to share the burden of the refugee crisis.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.

One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder
Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people
British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline
Ukraine concerned as US envoy named in Trump scandal quits

Hong Kong protesters march in defiance ahead of National Day
Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia is attempting a comeback on the global stage one year after journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, but the crisis has weakened it and undermined its de facto leader’s ambitious reforms, analysts say.
ECONOMY Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exporters want to again be Russia’s top supplier as the relations between the two countries normalizes.
SPORTS First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 