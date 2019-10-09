EU Parliament appoints new Turkey rapporteur

BRUSSELS

Nacho Sanchez Amor has been appointed as the new rapporteur on Turkey, the European Parliament said on Oct. 8.

A Spanish politician, elected to the European Parliament in 2019, Amor is member of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party. Born in Caceres, a city in western Spain’s Extremadura region, he is a member of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee and the delegation of the EU-Turkey joint parliamentary committee.

The Commission of the EU Parliament has approved Amor’s nomination to assume the office of Turkey rapporteur.

He will replace current rapporteur, Dutch Kati Piri, whose reports about Turkey had often invoked strong reaction from Ankara. Piri had previously said that the PKK is not a threat to Europe.