EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

  • January 14 2020 15:05:49

EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

BRUSSELS-The Associated Press
EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

Britain, France and Germany have launched action under the Iran nuclear agreement paving the way for possible sanctions in response to Tehran's attempts to roll back parts of the deal, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Jan. 14.

The three countries, which signed the international agreement in 2015 along with the United States, Russia and China, informed Borrell, who supervises the pact, in a letter that they are triggering its "dispute mechanism,'' ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The leaders of the three nations said in a statement that they've been "left with no choice, given Iran's actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments.''

The powers said they are referring "this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out" in the nuclear deal.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three European countries "could no longer leave the growing Iranian violations of the nuclear agreement unanswered."

"Our goal is clear: we want to preserve the accord and come to a diplomatic solution within the agreement," he added. "We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now beginning.''
Borrell insisted that the move does not mean that sanctions will automatically be reimposed.

The mechanism allows two weeks for ministers to resolve any problems, although that period can be extended if all sides agree. If needed, an advisory board would have an extra 20 days to adjudicate.

The nuclear agreement is aimed at convincing Iran to stop developing atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives. It's been on life support since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out in 2018, triggering sanctions that have hurt Iran's moribund economy. Since then, Tehran has gradually rolled back its commitment to the deal.

After its top general was killed in a U.S. drone attack earlier this month, Iran announced that it would no longer respect limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium. Tehran said the new move was a "remedial step'' in line with the deal and that it could be reversed.

EU, germay,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

    Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

  2. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  3. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

  4. Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

    Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

  5. Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

    Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop
Recommended
Oceans were hottest on record in 2019

Oceans were hottest on record in 2019
Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses

Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses
Lebanese protesters block roads against government inaction

Lebanese protesters block roads against government inaction

Iran makes arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on

Iran makes arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on
US expels 21 Saudi cadets after Florida shooting probe

US expels 21 Saudi cadets after Florida shooting probe

UK Labour Party nominates 5 contenders for new leader

UK Labour Party nominates 5 contenders for new leader

WORLD Oceans were hottest on record in 2019

Oceans were hottest on record in 2019

The world's oceans were the hottest in recorded history in 2019, scientists said on Jan. 14, as manmade emissions warmed seas at an ever-increasing rate with potentially disastrous impacts on Earth's climate.
ECONOMY Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

With machinery exports hitting $17.9 billion in 2019, Turkey's foreign trade deficit in the sector was cut in half from $10 billion to $5 billion, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers broke open a close game to register a ninth straight NBA victory, 128-99 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.