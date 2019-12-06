EU grants €297M to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

  • December 06 2019 11:55:00

EU grants €297M to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency
EU grants €297M to assist Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

The European Union will grant €297 million ($329 million) to support Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan and Lebanon, the European Commission announced on Dec. 5.

The newly adopted assistance package aims at improving healthcare and living conditions of the Syrian refugees and host communities, as well as creating new job opportunities and social protection.

The EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis provides financial aid. It was originally set up in 2014 to tackle the humanitarian crisis caused by the Syrian war. The EU now decided to extend the mandate of the aid fund until 2023.

“The work of the EU Trust Fund has been instrumental in providing vital assistance to refugees fleeing the Syrian war and to countries hosting refugees,” said Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement.

He also added that the extension “allows us to continue our support to people in need and to the whole region".

The biggest part of the assistance (€70 million) will sponsor healthcare in Lebanon, while €48 million will be spent on improving public water and wastewater services in the country. The Lebanese economy will be boosted by additional help of €45 million.

Jordan will receive €59 million to “strengthen the self-reliance of refugees and host communities”, which includes training programs and support for creating job opportunities for Syrian refugees. The refugee camps and the neighboring communities can also improve their waste management system from a €39-million tranche of the financial package.

The two countries will benefit from a €36-million grant to help Palestinian refugees from Syria.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  2. Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

    Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey, says Greek PM

  3. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  4. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  5. Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed

    Ancient site older than Göbeklitepe unearthed
Recommended
Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Iran accuses France, Germany and UK of false missile claims

Iran accuses France, Germany and UK of false missile claims
White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report
No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon

No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
Canadas liberal government will present fiscal updates

Canada's liberal government will present fiscal updates
France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform

France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform
WORLD Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

Turkish reporter injured during protests in Paris

A correspondent for the state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 5 was wounded during clashes between French police and demonstrators, who are protesting President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans.
ECONOMY Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Turkish airports serve 196M air passengers in Jan-Nov

Nearly 196 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey in the first 11 months of this year, the country's airport authority announced on Dec. 6.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.