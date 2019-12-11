EU fully mobilizes aid for refugees in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The European Union has fully mobilized the €6 billion ($6.65 billion) operational budget for refugees in Turkey, the European Commission announced on Dec. 10.

So far, €2.7 billion has been disbursed from the financial aid agreed by the EU-Turkey statement in 2016 and this number is expected to grow to €3 billion by the end of this year and up to €4 billion by 2020.

The full amount is expected to be paid by 2025 at the latest.

Turkey is the largest host country for Syrian refugees and provides international protection to more than 3.5 million people who fled the neighboring country. The EU facility supports refugees and host communities by financing projects in education, healthcare, improving the infrastructure and developing the economy.

Currently, 95 EU-funded projects are benefiting 1.7 million refugees, including 500,000 children.

Negotiations are still ongoing for a new financial envelop for Syrian refugees in Turkey for the period after 2025.

Last week, Commissioners Margaritis Schinas, in charge of promoting the European Way of Life, and Ylva Johansson, tasked with the Home Affairs portfolio, traveled to Turkey to discuss migration with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

