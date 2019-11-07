EU Council raises Turkey's GDP growth forecast for 2019

  • November 07 2019 15:52:03

EU Council raises Turkey's GDP growth forecast for 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
EU Council raises Turkeys GDP growth forecast for 2019

European Council's report, "Autumn 2019 Economic Forecast," on Nov. 7 raised its growth expectation for Turkey's GDP this year from minus 2.3 percent to 0.3 percent.

The report, of which previous version was released last Spring, also expected that the Turkish economy will grow 3.1 percent in 2020 and 3.5 percent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the report's previous 2020 forecast for GDP growth was 3.9 percent.

"The economy recovered faster than expected from last year's currency crisis, supported by a large fiscal stimulus and strong growth contribution of net exports," the report said.

The Turkish economy grew 7.4 percent in 2017 and 2.6 percent last year.

The country's new economic program, released at the end of this September, suggested a growth target of 0.5 percent this year, and 5 percent for the next three years.

The report also forecasted unemployment rate to drop to 13.7 percent this year, 13.3 percent next year and 12.9 percent in 2021.

Consumer Price Index -- also known as inflation rate -- is to stand at 15.3 percent in 2019, 10.3 percent in 2020 and 9.3 percent in 2021 according to the report's expectations.

The report's growth expectations were 1.4 percent for the EU, 1.1 percent for the eurozone, 1.7 percent for advanced economies, 3.9 percent for emerging and developing economies and 2.9 percent for the world economy in 2019.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express crosses Europe via Marmaray

  2. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  3. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  4. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans
China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

China kicks off work on 6G communication technology
Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2

Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2
Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits
Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike

Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike
Cuba attracts $1.7 billion in foreign investment despite US sanctions

Cuba attracts $1.7 billion in foreign investment despite US sanctions
WORLD China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

China, US agree to roll back additional tariffs

In a step towards a trade deal, Beijing announced that China and the U.S. agreed to remove additional tariffs on their goods, local media reports

ECONOMY Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Turkey has completed the infrastructure of financing model that will help low-income groups to buy homes at favorable terms, minister said.
SPORTS Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray suffers humiliating defeat against Real Madrid: 6-0

Galatasaray eliminated from Champions League after being hammered at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.