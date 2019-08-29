Ethiopian fossil reveals face for ancestor of famed 'Lucy'

  • August 29 2019 15:45:28

Ethiopian fossil reveals face for ancestor of famed 'Lucy'

NEW YORK - AP
Ethiopian fossil reveals face for ancestor of famed Lucy

A fossil from Ethiopia is letting scientists look millions of years into our evolutionary history and they see a face peering back.

The find, from 3.8 million years ago, reveals the face for a presumed ancestor of the species famously represented by Lucy, the celebrated Ethiopian partial skeleton found in 1974.

This ancestral species is the oldest known member of Australopithecus, a grouping of creatures that preceded our own branch of the family tree, called Homo.

Scientists have long known that this species - A. anamensis - existed, and previous fossils of it extend back to 4.2 million years ago. But the discovered facial remains were limited to jaws and teeth. The newly reported fossil includes much of the skull and face.

It was described Aug. 28 in the journal Nature by Yohannes Haile-Selassie of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and co-authors.

The face apparently came from a male. Its middle and lower parts jut forward, while Lucy's species shows a flatter mid-face, a step toward humans' flat faces. The fossil also shows the beginning of the massive and robust faces found in Australopithecus, built to withstand strains from chewing tough food, researchers said.

The fossil was found in 2016, in what was once sand deposited in a river delta on the shore of lake. At the time the creature lived, the area was largely dry shrub land with some trees.

Eric Delson of Lehman College in New York called the fossil "beautiful" and said the researchers did an impressive job of reconstructing it digitally to help determine its place in the evolutionary tree.

With a face for A. anamensis, said Zeray Alemseged of the University of Chicago, "now we know how they looked and how they differed from the Lucy species."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

    Erdoğan says he supports restoring death penalty amid nationwide outrage over femicides

  2. Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

    Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

  3. Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

    Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

  4. Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

    Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

  5. Turkey to plant 11 mln trees on Nov 11

    Turkey to plant 11 mln trees on Nov 11
Recommended
Akbank Jazz Festival launched in press conference

Akbank Jazz Festival launched in press conference
Venice film festival opens under cloud of controversy

Venice film festival opens under cloud of controversy
Ancient Persian post office found in Amasya

Ancient Persian post office found in Amasya
‘Intergalactic’ opens new season at Anna Laudel

‘Intergalactic’ opens new season at Anna Laudel

Netflix gives Scorseses Irishman brief theater run

Netflix gives Scorsese's 'Irishman' brief theater run
Domingo accusations highlight #MeToo split

Domingo accusations highlight #MeToo split   
WORLD UKs Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

UK's Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked fury among pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit by forcing the suspension of parliament weeks before Britain's EU departure date.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal

Turkish Airlines, Oman Air grow codeshare deal

Turkish Airlines and Oman Air are expanding their codeshare agreement, Turkey's national flag carrier announced on Aug. 29.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkey beat France in Euro Championship

Volleyball: Turkey beat France in Euro Championship

Turkey women's national volleyball team beat France 3-0 in the 2019 European Championship Pool A match in Turkish capital of Ankara on Aug. 28.    