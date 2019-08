Erdoğan, world leaders exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 11 spoke to several world leaders over phone on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious holiday.

Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said in a statement that Erdoğan had phone calls with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Erdoğan and the leaders exchanged greetings for the Eid al-Adha, it added.