Erdoğan urges women to participate in politics

  • December 11 2019 16:38:00

Erdoğan urges women to participate in politics

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges women to participate in politics

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 11 urged women to participate more in every area of politics and promised to provide support.

“I want all of our women to have more roles in every area of politics. You will request it, put up a fight, and we will give support. Hopefully, we will reach the result we want,” Erdoğan said.

The president’s remarks came during a speech at the sixth International Forum of Women in Local Governments.

Erdoğan also conveyed that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has one of the largest women’s organizations.

He added that the participation rate of women in politics increased in the last 17 years of the AKP rule: women consist of 17 percent of the parliament.

“We will not only celebrate International Women’s Day but also act on this,” he said.

Underlining that the current level is “not enough,” Erdoğan said that improvement in this area “should not be overlooked.”

“In the local elections held in March, we wanted to have at least one third of our women as city council members,” he said.

“Although this rate was not reached among the elected, we see that women undertake more duties in city councils, compared to the past,” he added.

The president also said that violence against women is among the top issues that need to be tackled.

“A lot will fall into place when we acknowledge that above all, the women’s issue is a human issue,” he said.

He said that Turkey is working to eliminate the unfairness against women.

Erdoğan also said that a woman has an “exceptional” position as a mother, and “it’s not possible to not talk about family when talking about women.”

“Today, the most important problem of developed countries is that the institution of family has been fully or partially destroyed,” he said.

“Any move which aims to break off a woman from the family is targeting the humanity,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

    Will Turkey deploy troops to Libya?

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism

    Handke receives Nobel Literature Prize amid protests, criticism

  5. A story of restlessness

    A story of restlessness
Recommended
Marmara province jolts with earthquakes

Marmara province jolts with earthquakes
Turkish ‘Bursa silk’ gets coveted geographical brand

Turkish ‘Bursa silk’ gets coveted geographical brand
Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail

Turkish court rules to keep US consulate worker in jail
Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions
Russia, Turkey see stabilization in northern Syria: Official

Russia, Turkey see stabilization in northern Syria: Official
Turkey among top three countries in organ transplant

Turkey among top three countries in organ transplant
WORLD Greta Thunberg named Times Person of the Year for 2019

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year for 2019

U.S-based Time magazine announced Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as the 2019 Person Of The Year.

ECONOMY Jewelry exports hit $378 mln

Jewelry exports hit $378 mln

Turkey’s jewelry exports climbed by 37 percent on an annual basis to $378 million in November, according to data from the Jewelry Exporters’ Association.
SPORTS Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

Both teams defeat their opponents in final group stage games of Champions League